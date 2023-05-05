GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 7,103 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

