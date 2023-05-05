Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 525,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

