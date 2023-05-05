Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 134,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $23.91 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $478.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $235.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HSII. Barrington Research raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.