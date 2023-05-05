Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,759 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

