HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells $124,366.90 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.40 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in HP by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

