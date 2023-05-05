Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after buying an additional 104,681 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,821,000 after buying an additional 99,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,774,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

HII opened at $192.73 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

