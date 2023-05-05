Insider Buying: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Major Shareholder Buys 4,800 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of Loews stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

