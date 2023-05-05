Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Sells $120,100.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $120,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,719.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Down 0.4 %

Coursera stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $137,598,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Coursera by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 545,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 458,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 458,008 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

