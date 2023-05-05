Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $124.01 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.46.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

