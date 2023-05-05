Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.46. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,382,000. Amundi raised its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 814,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

