Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells 5,826 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $61.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $69.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 315,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

