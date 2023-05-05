Insider Selling: Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) President Sells $85,015.70 in Stock

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

NERV stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $102,000. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Minerva Neurosciences

A number of research firms have weighed in on NERV. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

See Also

