Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 4,025 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

AMZN opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.