iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

