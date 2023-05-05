IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO Sells $2,352,040.00 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00.

On Monday, April 24th, David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91.

ISEE opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.10.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

