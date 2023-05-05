Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 381 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $373,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $273,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after purchasing an additional 337,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CRS opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38 and a beta of 1.76. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $54.89.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

