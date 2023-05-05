Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $372,269.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,167,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $136.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $163.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Stories

