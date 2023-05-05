John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $113.24 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $119.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

