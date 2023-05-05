John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $116.23 and last traded at $115.76, with a volume of 19337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 13.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.32.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

