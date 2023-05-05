Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

