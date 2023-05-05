Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JNJ opened at $162.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.19 and its 200-day moving average is $166.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
