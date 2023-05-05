Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.8% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,524,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %
JNJ opened at $162.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $421.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
