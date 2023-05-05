Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.8% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,524,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $162.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $421.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

