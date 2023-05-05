Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

