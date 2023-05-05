Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,255,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,699 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $221,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of JNJ opened at $162.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average of $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Featured Stories
