JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

