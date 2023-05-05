JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 22,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 280,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $134.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

