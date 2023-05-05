Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,688,000 after acquiring an additional 365,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 660,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 94,518 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $61.70 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $983.50 million, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

