KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861,910 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 467,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

