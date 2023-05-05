Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $421.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

