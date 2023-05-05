LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $114.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.69. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,015 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $836,685.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,204.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

