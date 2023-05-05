Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $61,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $79.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

