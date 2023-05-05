Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 119,350 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,350 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 793.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 70,363 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.72. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

