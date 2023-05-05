Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $140,000.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

HAE opened at $80.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

