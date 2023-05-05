Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 339.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,943 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 1.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $21.03 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.