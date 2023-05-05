Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after buying an additional 941,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 1,456.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after buying an additional 364,887 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 581.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 44.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 369,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after buying an additional 114,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,560,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,726. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBIZ stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.