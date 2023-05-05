Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Shares of CHH opened at $127.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.51. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $137.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

