Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,556.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,556.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $413,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $683.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. StockNews.com lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

