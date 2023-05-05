Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,721 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 114.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 9.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,337 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,467.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,467.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 15,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,121.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 54,784 shares of company stock valued at $645,358 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.