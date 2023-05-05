Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 78.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $1,501,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth about $5,948,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 115.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after acquiring an additional 877,727 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 196.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -130.07 and a beta of 0.91.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $161.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other PowerSchool news, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $86,602,098.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,118,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,741,359.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PowerSchool news, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $86,602,098.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,118,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,741,359.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,284,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,344,717 shares in the company, valued at $47,269,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,460,092 shares of company stock worth $89,807,514. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

