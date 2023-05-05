Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tredegar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tredegar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TG stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $314.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Tredegar’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

