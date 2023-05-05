Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 221,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 45,622 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,008,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading

