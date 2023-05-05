Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 231.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Price Performance

TPIC stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.71 million. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.