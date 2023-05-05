Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,329 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $500.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Recommended Stories

