Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,151,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 298,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $906,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.