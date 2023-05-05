Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 41,270 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,270 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 130,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $4.35 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $234.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

