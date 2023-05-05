Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 60,825 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,825 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of RUTH opened at $21.40 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.13 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.