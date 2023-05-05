Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $582,000 Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 75,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $358,000. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 60,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 134,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $11.27 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $599.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 4,841 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $58,140.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676,408 shares in the company, valued at $140,233,660.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

