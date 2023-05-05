Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19,071 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $104.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 247.62, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

