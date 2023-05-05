Marc Taxay Sells 1,044 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $135.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

