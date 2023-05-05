Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,849 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $698,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 135.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

